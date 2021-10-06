Chennai man drives three-wheeler on two wheels, sets world record; watch viral throwback video   

Chennai: Stories of variety Guinness World Records have been taking up news columns, leaving audience awestruck. The Instagram page of the Guinness World Records have posted a throwback video from 2015, showing a man named Jagathish Mani driving his three-wheeler on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 km, setting World Record.

‘Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit,’ Caption of the Instagram post read. ‘I never thought this record was achievable, but … I am satisfied,’ Mani told Guinness World Records.

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

The 31-year-old from Chennai stuns audience with his jaw-dropping tricks including side wheelies which are performed on just two-wheels. He was taught by his father to drive the three-wheeler at a ripe age of 13, and has been performing extreme stunts now, for more than 15 years. Jagathish was forced drop out of middle school after his father fell ill and take up driving the auto rickshaw as a full time profession to support his family.

The video had gone viral on social media within hours of posting, despite being a throwback video. The video have got more than 300 k views, nearly 60k likes and more than 250 comments. Netizens appreciate the driver; some even compares this to ‘Fast and Furious’ series.

