Day 1: Navratri Ghatasthapana- Puja Vidhi

The Ghatasthapana ritual is also known as the Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana in the context of Navratri rituals. Ghatasthapana is a ceremony for invoking Goddess Shakti. This marks the beginning of nine days of celebrations. This puja should be performed according to the correct guidelines and Puja Muhurat. It is auspicious to perform Ghatasthapana in the first third of the day while Pratipada is prevalent. If you cannot practice Pratipada during Abhijit muhurta for whatever reason, you can practice Ghatasthapana instead. The practice of ghatasthapana during Amavasya and during the night is prohibited.

Ghatasthapana Puja Items

Wide-open Clay Pot to sow Sapta Dhanya

Clean Soil to sow Sapta Dhanya

Sapta Dhanya or seeds of seven different grains

Small clay or brass Pitcher

Sacred water to fill the Kalash or Ganga Jal

Sacred thread / Moli / Kalaya

Scent (perfume)

Supari (betel nuts)

Coins to put into the Kalash

5 leaves of Ashoka or Mango tree

A lid to cover the Kalash

Raw Rice or unbroken rice known as Akshat (?????) to put in the lid

Unpeeled Coconut

Red Cloth to warp coconut

Flowers and Garland preferably marigold

Durva grass

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

Make sure the room or space where you are performing the Ghatsthapana is clean.

Sow seven different types of grains in a pitcher made of mud or copper with soil and fill it with soil. Nowadays people choose single grains, lentils or gram. When grain is sown, Lord Varuna’s mantras are chanted. Any mantra you know especially dedicated to Goddess Shakti can be used if you do not know any Vedic mantras.

Put another soil set aside and build a thick square or rectangle bed with a thickness of 5 to 7 centimeters in the puja room or area. The grain is planted on this bed as well.

In the puja room or in the puja area near the thick square of the sand bed, Goddess Durga or other incarnations of Goddess Shakti are installed. Navarna Yantras are placed near the picture of Goddess Durga if any are available. In addition, a pot containing mud is placed nearby.

The Kalash pot is made from copper, silver, or earthenware – it is filled with water, sandalwood, paste, flowers, durva grass, turmeric rice, betel nuts, five leaves, five gems, or a gold coin. These items are placed in a single pot. The Kalash is usually topped with coconut, but some people choose to use garland instead.

Flowers and garlands are placed on the pot, painting, or idol. Flowers adorn the pot and painting of the goddess.

Aarti is performed in the morning and evening. Traditionally, a lamp is left lit for the entire nine-day period.

During puja, different mantras are chanted depending on the region and the family tradition. Many people choose simple Goddess Durga mantras.

