Delhi to launch Web Portal, plans anti-dust campaign from October 7

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that the city government will run an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to 29. He added that the government will also launch a web portal for monitoring dust control norms on Thursday.

Rai said that 31 teams have been constituted for the purpose, including 17 of Delhi pollution control committee and 14 of green marshals, ‘The project proponents found violating the norms will be issued a show cause notice. Action will be taken against them if they fail to reply within two days’, he added.

The Delhi government had earlier issued 14-point guidelines for construction and demolition agencies to curb dust pollution. Under these guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds and the sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres, will have to deploy anti-smog guns. The guidelines also stated that vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered. There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on roadside, and grinding of stones will also not be allowed in open places.

