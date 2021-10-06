Denmark and Sweden pause Moderna vaccines for younger population.

Sweden and Denmark announced that they were pausing the use of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna, for people belonging to younger age groups after the study reports of rare side effects of the vaccine was released.

The Swedish health agency said that the Moderna vaccine will not be administered for people who were born in or after 1991, on Wednesday. The decision was based on the data that revealed the increased chances of the vaccine to cause myocarditis and pericarditis among the young adults who were vaccinated. These conditions can get critical as they involve inflammation of the heart or the lining of the heart.

The health agency states that the link between the vaccine and those rare health conditions were especially clear when it comes to Moderna vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine made the link even more visible, it added.

Denmark announced that, it used Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as its main vaccination option for people aged between 12 and 17 years. According to the precautionary principles of Denmark, it decided to stop providing Moderna vaccine shots to the people under the age of 18.

Danish health authority said in a brief statement that there was a suspicion of an elevated risk of heart inflammation in young adults when administered with Moderna vaccine, in the preliminary study reports. The health agency will send the study reports to European Medicines Agency (EMA) to further assess the data. Both the countries commented that they recommended the Comirnaty vaccine, produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, instead of Moderna’s vaccine.