Dubai announces booster doses of Covid Vaccine: eligibility criteria

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines will be given to some residents. The DHA has approved the emergency use of booster doses of these vaccines.

The booster doses will be given only six months after the second dose. But people who were vaccinated with Pfizer or Sputnik vaccines after being vaccinated with Sinopharm are not eligible for the booster doses.

The DHA has also announced the criteria for getting booster doses. As per the authority, senior citizens and expats aged 60 and above, people with chronic illness in the 50-59 years age group and patients admitted to long-term care at healthcare facilities will be given the booster doses.

As per the data released by the health authorities, the UAE is the most vaccinated country in the world. Till now more than 20.2 million vaccines doses were administered in the country and the distribution rate stands at 205 doses per 100 people. 95% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while close to 85% are fully vaccinated.