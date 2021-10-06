Expo 2020 Dubai:6-day paid leave for employees announced in UAE

Dubai: UAE government announced 6-day paid leaves for all federal government employees to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. The proposal for this was approved by the UAE Cabinet on Wednesday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Earlier last month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a 6-day paid leave for all government employees in Dubai. An eight day paid leave for all employees working in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs was announced on Monday by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Expo 2020 Dubai which began on October 1 hosts more than 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. 200 participants, including 191 countries and multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the event which will end on March 31st, 2022.

The tickets for the event are available online and in service stations of Enoc, Eppco and at stores at the Dubai Metro stations. One-day ticket costs Dh95, multiday tickets offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days costs Dh 195 and six month pass costs Dh 495.