Germany to form new centre-left government.

Germany’s environmentalist party, The Greens, said in a statement on Wednesday that they will hold negotiations for a new coalition government under the leadership of center-left Social Democrats, led by Olaf Scholz, the outgoing Vice Chancellor who narrowly won the country’s election.

The election that took place on September 26th, had left both the parties, The Greens and the Free Democrats, as likely kingmakers. The Greens finished third and the business-friendly Democrats finished fourth. Both parties could team up with the Social Democrats or the center-right Union bloc under the leadership of the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, for a parliamentary majority.

The Greens traditionally tend to lean to the left and the Free Democrats have mostly allied with the Union in the past decades. In recent days, the four parties have held bilateral meetings with each other. The leaders of the Greens announced that they have asked the Free Democrats to go with the Greens into three-way conferences with the Social Democrats of Scholz.

A co-leader of the Greens Party, Robert Habeck, said that the combination appeared to provide the greatest overlaps in terms of content, even though there were significant differences between the coalition members. He also made it clear that the idea of coalition with the Union was not yet off the table.