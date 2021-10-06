Kashmiri Pandit businessman and 2 others shot dead; Suspect terrorist attack

Srinagar: Three people were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, at Srinagar. The deceased people include a 68-year-old businessman named Makhan Lal Bindroo, a street food vendor in Srinagar named Virendar Paswan, who hailed from Bihar, and Mohammad Shafi, a taxi stand association president in Bandipora .

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit businessman, ran two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947, named ‘Bindroo Chemicals’. ‘Terrorists fired upon Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is going on’, Kashmir Police tweeted. He took four bullets from the abdomen as he was at fired point blank range. The gun men rushed into his pharmacy and fired at him . He was later declared dead on arrival at SMHS Hospital.

Less than an hour after the attack, the suspected terrorist shot at a street vendor identified as Virendar Paswan, who was selling golgappa on a handcart at the Madeen Sahib area in Hawal. Police identified the victim as a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The next victim was Mohammed Shafi Lone from Shahgund village in Bandipora. A resident of Naidkhai village, Lone headed an association of taxi owners, namely The Sumo Car Stand.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said he was ‘deeply anguished’ by the killing of Bindroo. ‘I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon,’ he tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned at the death. ‘What terrible news. He was a kind man. I have been told, he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family’. ‘Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot…Even the words of condemnation and condolences after these three militant attacks start to sound hollow’, He penned in the next tweet.