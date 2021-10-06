Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Bandh declared on October 11

Mumbai: The ruling ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA) led by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has declared a statewide bandh on October 11 to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. This was announced by NCP president Jayant Patil. Earlier the state cabinet had passed a resolution expressing regret in the incident.

Eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh after a vehicle owned by union minister Ajay Mishra hit some farmers who were protesting. Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri incident. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on Thursday.