Massive fire breaks out at Jaisalmer Fort

Jaisalmer: A massive fire broke out at the Sonar Quila (Golden Fort) situated in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The fire was reported at one of it’s towers. The fire started in debris and spread rapidly.

The blaze was brought under control after a firefighting operation that lasted for nearly an hour. The fire brigade also evacuated people from the fort. None were injured in the incident but a tower of the fort was damaged in the fire.

The Jaisalmer Fort is one of the very few living forts in the world. Around one-fourth of the old city’s population still resides within the fort.