Navaratri 2021: New guidelines for Durga puja issued

Bengaluru: The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP) announced new guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations. The civic authority has issued separate guidelines for prayers, Debi Boron (Visarjan) and for the installation of idols.

BBMP has banned the distribution of prasads, sweets, fruits and flowers. Only 50 people will be allowed at the time of prayers. Only one idol will be allowed to installed at one ward and the size of the idol should not exceed more than 4 feet.

As per the new guidelines, only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed. Also, Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 members at a time. No drums and DJ will be allowed during the immersion procession.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government issued an advisory to manage the crowds Mysuru Dasara festivities. The state government has mandated a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine for officers and staff on duty and artists during the celebration. Those attending and participating in the event should wear mask, maintain social distance and hand hygiene at all times.