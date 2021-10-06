Navaratri 2021: State government issues new guidelines

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued new guidelines for the upcoming Navaratri festival. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation.

The government has banned garba, dandiya and other cultural programmes in the state. Processions are also banned.

‘Do not organize garba, dandiya or any other cultural programmes. Instead, give priority to organize health camps such as blood donation and awareness programmes for prevention of COVID-19, malaria and dengue, among others. The community pandals should make arrangements for online darshan of the idols through cable network, website, Facebook and other social media platform’, said the government order.

The government also capped the height of Goddess Durga idols to be installed at pandals to four feet. Two feet idols can be installed for household celebrations. Only five people will be allowed at pandals at a time. Distribution of foods, beverages and prasads are also banned.

The government also suggested that devotees should avoid traditional idols and opt for idols made up of metal or marble this time.