Price of domestic cooking gas cylinder hiked

New Delhi: The price of domestic cooking gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder. The hike is applicable on both subsidized and non-subsidized LPG cylinders. The public sector oil marketing companies -Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation – announced the new price will come into effect from October 6.

This is the fourth hike in the price of LPG cylinders in two months. The last time the LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 was on September 1. The price of a domestic cooking gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 205, since January 1. Earlier the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased domestic PNG prices in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the price of crude oil has reached at US dollar 82.53 per barrel in the international market.

Updated Price of LPG cylinders:

New Delhi – Rs 899.50

Mumbai – Rs 899.50

Bengaluru – Rs 887.50

Jaipur – Rs 888.50

Kolkata – Rs 911.00

Chennai – Rs 900.50

Lucknow – Rs 922.50

Trivandrum – Rs 894.00