Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi permitted to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and three others were permitted to visit the riot spot at Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed on Sunday, following violence that broke out after a car ran over protesting farmers. UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthihad informed the media that all parties (five people per party) could visit the spot, including a delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party, led by MLA Raghav Chadha, who were detained yesterday evening around 15 km from Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, another controversy had stirred up after Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi-Lucknow flight landed, when UP Police refused to allow the MP to leave on his own vehicle. They cited ‘security reasons’, but when Gandhi refused, he was surrounded. Opposition Party leaders who tried to visit Lakhimpur were detained by UP Police, which resulted in widespread criticism. Priyanka Gandhi was arrested Monday, and was detained which she claimed to be illegal.

Rahul Gandhi had also held a press meet today morning, slamming the UP government, and condemned the incident, calling that ‘a systematic attack on farmers’. ‘There used to be democracy, but now, there is dictatorship in India. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh,’ he said at the conference.

Meanwhile case was registered on murder charges against Ashish Mishra, but has not arrested him so far. The police registered a case of murder and rioting against 14 people, under Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.