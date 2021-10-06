Release date of ‘Enemy’ starring Vishal-Arya announced

Chennai: The release date of upcoming Tamil film ‘Enemy’ was announced. The makers of the film announced that the it will be released on Deepavali.

The film stars Arya and Vishal in the lead roles. Vishal plays the role of protagonist and Arya the role of villain in the film. The thriller is directed by Anand Shankar of ‘Arima Nambi’ and ‘Irumugan’ fame. Malayali actress Mamta Mohandas and Mirnalini Ravi of ‘Super Deluxe’ fame plays the female leads in the film.

The camera is handled by RD Rajasekhar and music is composed by S Thaman. Sam CS has handled the background score. The film is produced by S Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studio.