‘Renowned Muslim warrior’: Taliban leader praise Somnath temple attacker Mahmud Ghaznavi

Kabul: Taliban leader Anas Haqqani visited the tomb of Mahmud Ghaznavi, who attacked the Somnath temple multiple times in the 17th century, and praised him calling ‘a renowned Muslim warrior’. Haqqani posted the pictures of the tomb he visited, and glorified him for setting up Muslim reign in the region, and smashing the idol of Somnath.

‘Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath,’ Anas Haqqani wrote on his twitter handle.

Ghaznavi, the first independent ruler of the Turkic dynasty of Ghaznavids, ruled from 998 to 1030 AD. He specifically targeted Hindu temples, since they were the centres of wealth, economy and ideology for the Hindus. Historical records state that Ghaznavi had attacked the Somnath temple 17 times, and finally ransacked it in 1024 AD.

Anas Haqqani, younger brother of Taliban’s new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani of the infamous ‘Haqqani Network’, was a member of the Taliban’s negotiation team in its political office in Doha. The infamous terrorist group is currently in alliance with Taliban, a relation they have maintained since 1990s.

