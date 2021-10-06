Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices had ended lower. As per the market experts, the rising crude oil prices, concerns over inflation and losses in the international markets has weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,190, lower 555 points. NSE Nifty ended at 17,646, down by 176 points. All the 15 sector gauges in the NSE ended lower. The Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.8% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 0.9%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,851 shares ended lower while 1,437 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, UPL, Britannia Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharat Petroleum, HDFC and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cements, HCL Technologies, Cipla and Reliance Industries.