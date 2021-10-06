Strong earthquake of 5.9 hits Japan, no Tsunami alert issued

Tokyo: A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit northeastern Japan early Wednesday. Three people were injured in the earthquake. There is no immediate report of any causality or damage to property. No Tsunami alert was issued.

Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of the possibility of further earthquakes next week. Earlier in September a moderate intensity earthquake had struck the island nation.

Also Read: State govt to operate 4,000 special buses during festive season

Japan is situated in a high seismic area known as ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’. In this area several continental and oceanic plates meet. Earthquakes are common in Japan due to the presence of several volcanoes and hot springs in the country. As per studies, although Japan covers only 0.25% of the land area on the planet, 18.5% of earthquakes in the world occur in Japan.