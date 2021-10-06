Unvaccinated federal workers will be put on unpaid leave: Canada.

Canada has announced that the country’s federal employees who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be put on unpaid administrative leave, on Wednesday. Officials stated that the domestic travellers who use trains, cruise ships and airplanes, will have to provide proof for vaccination shortly, along with the workers.

Before October 29th, the federal employees are required to show proof of vaccination through an online portal. Workers and air, train and cruise ship domestic travellers will have to prove that they have received complete inoculation by October 30th.

The announcement was made by the Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his cornerstone pledge. The vaccine mandates were introduced earlier in his election campaigns before he returned to power after being re-elected for the new term.

Canada’s vaccine mandate is one of the stringent policies in the world. Earlier in August, Fiji forced its public servants to go on leave if they were unvaccinated. Fiji will terminate those who refuse to get vaccinated by the month of November.

Italy has announced to make proof for vaccination mandatory for all the workers in the country, by the end of this month.

The vaccine mandate in Canadian federal employees will be reassessed every six months and the vaccine mandate will stay in place until the policy is revoked, a spokesperson for Truseau’s administration reported.