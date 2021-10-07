Abundantia Entertainment announces Hindi remake of Malayalam movie ‘Home’

Mumbai: Abundantia Entertainment announced that an official Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Mollywood movie ‘Home’, in the works. The company had joined hands with Malayalam production company, Friday Film House, the producers of the movie, for its remake rights.

‘We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement in the world that we live in today. Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of #Home is another step in that journey’, said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.

‘Home’ directed by Rojin Thomas, is a Malayalam feel good movie, that depicts the emotional story of a tech-challenged father, who tries to connect with his children. The film portrays the beauty of relationships, and how social media affects our rapport with our close ones. The details of cast and crew of the remake has not been revealed yet.