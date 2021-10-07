Actress Revathy on Director’s role again; Kajol to play lead role in ‘The Last Hurrah’

Actress turned director Revathy has geared up to work on with her new Project titled ‘The Last Hurrah’, in which actress Kajol will be playing the lead role for the up-coming film. Inspired by a true story, ‘The Last Hurrah’ depicts the story of ‘an exemplary mother Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile’. The film is currently in pre-production stage, and will soon go on floors.

‘Sujata’s journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this heartening story’, Revathy, who has helmed films like the National Award winning ‘Mitr, My Friend’ and 2004 drama ‘Phir Milenge’, spoke about Kajol’s role in the movie.

Kajol who had recently made her digital debut with ‘Tribhanga’, shared excitement on working with Revathy, and the project, saying that she could instantly connect with Sujata and thought that her journey was incredibly inspiring. The Last Hurrah written by Sammeer Arora, is being produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production.