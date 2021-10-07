Bengaluru hotel ordered to pay Rs 55,000 to man over dead cockroach found in jamun bowl

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru restaurant has been forced to pay a client Rs 55,000 after a dead cockroach was found floating in a bowl of jamun.

The incident occurred in September 2016 in the Kamath Hotel in Bengaluru’s Gandhinagar neighbourhood. The owner was sentenced to pay Rs 55,000 to the complainant, KM Rajanna, by the district consumer forum in 2018. The eatery challenged the order, but in September, the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission upheld the order.

According to reports, On September 15, 2016, Rajanna, a lawyer by profession, and his pal paid a visit to Kamath Hotel and placed an order for dosas and jamun. After the order arrived, Rajanna found a dead cockroach floating in the bowl of jamun. The waiter who served him attempted to take his phone as he began taking pictures of the food, causing mayhem in the restaurant.

Following the event, Rajanna filed a police report and approached the district consumer forum, requesting that Kamath Hotel be prosecuted. In 2018, the proprietor did not reply to a legal notification that was served on him. As a result, the judges of the consumer forum ordered the eatery to pay Rajanna Rs 50,000 in compensation for the lack of service, as well as Rs 5,000 to cover his legal costs.

The order was challenged before the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission by Kamath Hotel representatives. They claimed they were unaware of the case filed against them in the district consumer forum and only learned about it after receiving notice of the verdict’s implementation. They refuted Rajanna’s accusation that their waiter had assaulted them.

Judges, on the other hand, did not concur, pointing out that a police case had been filed in this matter. Despite the legal warning, they highlighted that the eatery remained ex-parte and hence, the district consumer forum’s decision was upheld on September 24.