Bus collided with truck in UP, 9 dead, 27 injured

Barabanki: A double-decker bus collided head-on with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in the Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. Nine people were reported dead, and 27 injured.

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place. Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad said that prima facie it seems that the truck was coming from the wrong side and while trying to save a stray cow, lost control and rammed into the bus.

Also read: Principal and teacher shot dead; Terror attacks continue in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured. ‘Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured’, tweeted PM Office.