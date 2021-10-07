Coastal villages of Venezuela suffer from massive oil spill.

The fishing grounds of western Venezuela’s Falcon state are left with an oil slick that floats over the water after a breach in a pipeline under the sea. The pipeline owned by the oil company PDVSA, which is run by the state had been left broken for at least ten days before it was sealed. The oil that gushed out of the broken pipeline has caused major difficulties for the fishermen communities that lived in the area.

The oil has coated the nets and damaged the engines of the boats used by the fishermen. The Acorote community of fishermen has been struggling to make a living since the oil leak. The shrimp harvests in the area were coated by black tar from the spilled oil.

Samuel Ortiz, a representative from the fishermen community told the media that the oil spill was a punch to them on their stomachs and their pockets. 10 communities were affected by the oil that leaked from the undersea pipeline.

PDVSA was notified about the spill on September 16th, from the pipeline that transported crude to Paraguana Refining Center. PDVSA did not disclose the volume of the lost oil after the spill was completely stopped on September 27th, ten days after the reporting.