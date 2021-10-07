Emirates Airlines extends flight suspension from this restricted country

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria till October 20. As per the update issued by the air carrier, all passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until October 10, 2021.

Since February, the air carrier had suspended flight operations into Nigeria. The airline had suspended the flights as there were no Covid-19 testing facility available at the airport in Lagos in Nigeria.