Expo 2020 Dubai: Organizers announce free tickets

Dubai: The organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai have announced free tickets for nannies and housekeepers. The Expo media office said nannies and housekeepers can enter the expo as many times as they like by producing a copy of their residence visa. The organizers had announced free entry for senior citizens, children aged under 18, students and people of determination.

A single-entry ticket to the Expo 2020 Dubai is priced at s Dh95 while a six-month season pass costs Dh495. A multi-entry pass offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days is priced at Dh195.

Expo 2020 Dubai which began on October 1 hosts more than 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo. 200 participants, including 191 countries and multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the event which will end on March 31st, 2022.