Expo 2020 Dubai: Paid leave announced for employees in 4 emirates

Dubai: 4 emirates in the UAE has announced paid leave for employees to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has instructed to provide government employees in Umm Al Quwain, 8-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced six-days paid leave for all government employees in the UAE to visit the expo. All government employees working in the Dubai will also get 6-days leave as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has approved the proposal.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs had earlier approved 8-days paid leave for employees working in the ministry. On Wednesday, the Department of Government Support also announced that Abu Dhabi government employees have been given six days’ holiday to visit the world exposition. They can avail of the leave until 31 March, 2022, when the fair ends.

Emirate of Fujairah has also announced an order granting 6-day paid leave for all employees. The decision was announced as per the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah. His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has also granted the emirate’s government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.