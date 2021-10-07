India to reopen for foreign tourists from October 15

New Delhi: The Union government has decided to issue tourists visas for foreigners. As per the new order, all foreigners coming to India on chartered flights will be allowed to enter the country from October 15 and in other flights from November 15. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs took this decision after consulting with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various State Governments.

‘After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021. Foreign tourists entering India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas’, a statement issued by the ministry said.

All visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year by the union government. The country had also suspended international flights due to Covid-19 pandemic.