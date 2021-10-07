It would be a dream come true to meet her: Kiara Advani’s look alike

Aishwarya Singh, a Delhi-based dentist-turned-influencer, has become a viral hit due to an eerie likeness to actress Kiara Advani. It’s impossible to tell the difference between the two in an Instagram reel with over seven lakh views, where Singh imitates Advani’s character from Shershaah. Meanwhile, Advani also acknowledged the similarities between them and stated: ‘Killing it.’

Speaking about the same, Aishwarya Singh said that her friends pointed out the similarities of her with Kiara, when she first saw her in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Singh also admitted that she is so thrilled with the responses she is getting ‘from a viral video, when people appreciate your looks, especially when you are compared with such a beauty.’

See the video: Kiara Advani’s doppelganger Aishwarya Singh’s viral Instagram reel

The 26-year-old went on to praise Advani and shared: ‘Meeting Kiara would be a dream come true! She is an amazing actor and a diva. Who wouldn’t wish to meet her in person!’

When asked if she plans to pursue acting professionally, she responds: ‘I haven’t given it a thought, but I’ll try to explore more, like making more content, photography, and maybe acting in the future.’