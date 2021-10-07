Mamata Banerjee and two other newly elected TMC MLAs take oath

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with two other newly elected TMC legislators Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam took oath as members of assembly on Thursday. The oath was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mamata, who won the by-elections from Bhabanipur against BJP candidate Priyaka Tibrewal, grabbed the seat by a record margin of 58,835 votes. According to the Election Commission of India website, Mamata Banerjee secured 85,263 votes which came around 71.90 per cent of the total votes connected in the bye-elections. BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got 26,428 votes and Communist Party of India CPI candidate Srijib Biswas secured 4,226 votes.

Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from Jangipur, Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by 26,379 votes. The election was crucial for her, and Trinamool Congress, to retain the Chief Ministerial post.