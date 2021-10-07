Mexico sends another 130 Haitian migrants back to their homeland.

On Wednesday, Mexico sent 130 migrants from Haiti to their home country, by plane. An official stated that Mexico started sending flights to the capital city of Port-au-Prince last week, as there was a jump in the number of Haitian migrants moving to US border through Mexico.

United States had sent back thousands of migrants from Haiti, who camped at the Mexican border in Del Rio, in Texas in the previous weeks. Thousand of migrants turned to Mexico.

Last week, Mexico sent 70 people back to Haiti as part of what Mexico described as ‘voluntary return’. The group of seventy included thirteen children.

The flight departed from Tapachula, a southern city situated near the border with Guatemala. The return was a part of an agreement between the governing authorities of Mexico and Haiti, Mexico’s migration authorities stated on Wednesday.

The human rights group, Fray Matias de Cordova expressed its opposition to the flights. The group tweeted in their official twitter account that deporting people back to a country where its governing body could not guarantee the basic needs of the people such as water, housing, food and safety would put their lives at risk. The flights took off on Wednesday with 130 Haitians to Port-au-Prince.