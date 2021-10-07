Nazi haul worth 3 million euros found in the home of alleged paedophile in Brazil.

Brazilian police found a haul of Nazi memorabilia and weapons at the home of a suspected paedophile in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio de Janeiro police said that the things found in the haul were worth an estimated three million euros.

The civil police of Rio said that they found more a thousand items inside the home of the unnamed suspect who was aged 58.

The items included Nazi uniforms, periodicals, paintings, images of Adolf Hitler, flags and medals of the Third Reich and Nazi insignia. Several guns and ammunition from the era were also found along with the items.

The haul was discovered by police as a part of an investigation about a sexual abuse filed against him, when the police went to the man’s house to serve an arrest warrant. The person was suspected to have raped a minor and abused several other children in his condominium situated at the western part of the city.

Luis Armond, the lead detective on the sexual assault case reported that even though he was smart and articulate, he was a holocaust denier and homophobic. He said that the man was a paedophile who claimed that he hunted homosexuals.

The detective also added that the suspect seemed to be an insane psychopath. The suspect was charged with racial discrimination and illegal possession of a weapon by the Rio police.