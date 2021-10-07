Punjab born Shree Saini wins the Title of Miss World America

Indian-American, Shree Saini was crowned Miss World America 2021 on Tuesday. She was born in Punjab and held the titles of Miss World America Washington and MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador, which she achieved by working relentlessly to aid people who were less fortunate. Her work has been recognised by UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders, among many other organisations.

Saini, who is from Washington state, is the first Indian-American to win Miss World America 2021. She is also exceptional in many other respects. Saini is an advocate for heart health. She has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 and endured a terrible car accident that left her with burns all over her face, but she never lets any of that define her or hold her back. Saini has a journalism degree from the University of Washington.

Her Instagram bio portrays her as a pacemaker patient, face burns survivor and advocate for heart and emotional wellness. Following her crowning as Miss World America, Saini took to her Instagram handle to share her happiness. She wrote: Thank you God for blessing me with the service job of Miss World America 2021.’ She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who has held her hand, supported her, reprimanded her when necessary, and guided her throughout her life.

Nina Davuluri, a public speaker and advocate in the United States, was the first contestant of Indian descent to win the Miss America competition in 2014.