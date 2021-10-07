Railway Minister shares stunning pics of India’s first vertical lift – The Pamban Sea Bridge

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted some photos of the new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. This is the first vertical lift railway sea bridge of India and it will be operational by March, next year.

The new 2-kilometer-long bridge will replace the present 104-year-old structure that connects the Arabian Sea island of Rameswaram to the mainland. The bridge will feature a 63-meter span that will lift vertically to allow small ships to sail over. We can see employees and machinery stationed at the site under a clear, blue sky in the photographs posted by the Railway Minister.

New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge.

Target #Infra4India March 2022. pic.twitter.com/8HnqnIFW3W — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 6, 2021

The Ministry of Railways had previously posted some photos of the new Pamban bridge on Twitter. The ministry described it as an engineering marvel. ‘This dual-track state-of-the-art bridge will be the country’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge and is expected to be completed by March 2022,’ it wrote.