Russia to conduct talks with Afghanistan by Oct 20th.

Zamir Kabulov, a special representative of President Vladimir Putin, said in a statement on Thursday that Moscow was planning to host global talks on Afghanistan on 20th of October.

The representative did not provide further details about the talks that are to be conducted at the convention, Russian news agencies reported. An international conference was hosted by Russia earlier in March, which discussed the condition in Afghanistan.

United States, China, Pakistan and Russia had released a joint statement on Afghanistan to reach a come to an amicable treaty in the case. The objective of the joint statement was to curb the violence in Afghanistan, that was at war at the time. The Afghan government and the Taliban had agreed to try to accelerate peace talks in the conference that took place in March.

The conference called on Taliban to refrain from launching any offensive in the summer and spring. Both the warring sides of Afghanistan were instructed to cease fire immediately by the countries which participated in the peace talks in Moscow.

As a result, the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan after long 20 years. The conference at Moscow was held just six weeks before the deadline for the United States to withdraw its troops from the country.

The Taliban took over control of the country in a flash as the US troops left the country. The previous government collapsed as the Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul.