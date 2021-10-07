Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Tokyo

Tokyo: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Tokyo in Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency updated the epicenter of the earthquake was near Chiba prefecture with a depth of 80 km. No Tsunami alert was issued after the earthquake. Bullet train services were stopped after the earthquake.

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit northeastern region in the country.

Japan is one of the world’s most seismic area as it is situated in the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’. In this area several continental and oceanic plates meet. Earthquakes are common in Japan due to the presence of several volcanoes and hot springs in the country. As per studies, although Japan covers only 0.25% of the land area on the planet, 18.5% of earthquakes in the world occur in Japan.