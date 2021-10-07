Video of Shehnaaz Gill talking about rebirth goes viral

Fans and colleagues have been worried about actress Shehnaaz Gill since Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away last month. Now, Shehnaaz’s video from the chat show ‘Social Media Star’ has gone viral.

In August, Shehnaaz came on the show with musician Yashraj Mukhate, where they discuss the topic of ‘life after death.’ Shehnaaz emphasised her belief in reincarnation by stating that human beings can only be reborn as humans in subsequent lives, not as animals.

An uncut clip from the show, in which host Janice Sequeira asked Shehnaaz about her affinity with crows, was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday. Shehnaaz Gill was overheard in the garden area of Bigg Boss 13 chatting to crows. Janice played the video and inquired if the Punjabi actress speaks with crows on a regular basis. The broadcaster also showed another footage of Shehnaaz at home, in which she was interacting with crows. The video was shot by her mother. The actress responded by saying that she has been doing this for a long time.

Shehnaaz was told by the host that her grandmother did the same thing and she thought that departed souls appeared as crows. Disagreeing with this, Shehnaaz Gill shared: ‘It’s nothing like that. Let me tell you, now that we’re talking about this. When a human dies, he takes the form of another human, never an animal.’

Shehnaaz is devastated by the demise of Sidharth Shukla, who died of a severe heart attack on September 2 at the age of 40. During their time on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz captured millions of hearts with their deep friendship. They were known as SidNaaz among admirers, who continue to demonstrate their love and support for the actress even after Sidharth’s death.