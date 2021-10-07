‘When will you fulfil poll promises’: Kejriwal as Punjab CM comments on his clothes

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal addressed four questions to the recently appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, following the latter’s criticism about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener’s attire.

In response to Kejriwal’s criticism of the Punjab Congress, Channi suggested in an interview with ABP Sanjha that someone should give the AAP leader Rs 5,000 so that he may acquire some good clothes. ‘Do you have Rs 5,000, Everyone has it. Give it to him (Kejriwal) too…at least he should get some nice clothes. His salary is 250,000, can’t he get some nice clothes,’ Channi told the interviewer.

The Delhi CM took to his Twitter handle and said that it doesn’t matter if Channi doesn’t like his attire, but the public does. He also inquired about the Punjab CM’s promises of employment, loan waivers for farmers, guaranteeing justice in the sacrilege case and taking action against tainted ministers, MLAs and officers.

The Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab’s main opposition party, has stepped up its criticism of the Punjab Congress ahead of the next Assembly elections. The AAP, which was fighting for the first time in the state, won 20 seats out of a total of 117 in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, while the Congress won 77 seats.

Kejriwal visited Punjab for two days last month and congratulated Channi on his appointment as the new Chief Minister. He also challenged the government to meet five demands.