Ariana Grande granted 5-year restraining order against stalker

Ariana Grande was granted a five-year restraining order against a man who had threatened to murder her and her family. The man must remain away from the singer until October 5, 2026, according to the terms of the injunction. After one of her security guards testified against the man, Judge Reginald L. Neal in Los Angeles County Superior Court issued the restraining order.

Their claims were backed up by a statement from a law enforcement official who stated that the order was necessary because the man may be freed from jail. Aharon Brown, the accused stalker, is currently incarcerated. He was detained on September 9 after trespassing at her Los Angeles home in the early hours of the morning and reportedly flashing his knife.

Ariana Grande had filed a statement with the court in September, in which she stated that she had been scared by the man’s obsessive behaviour since he began appearing outside her home in February. Around August and September, the visits became more frequent and the 28-year-old said that he visited practically every day.

She also added that she was concerned for her safety and the man may hurt her or her loved ones physically. He might continue to come to her house and murder her or her family members without a restraining order, she said.