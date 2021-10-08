Digital divide should not affect the Right to Education: SC directs Delhi Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to initiate plans to help disadvantaged children with online classes during the pandemic. The Court ordered that the Centre and Delhi should work together, to find out a solution to ensure that education is not denied to the children of Economically Backward Class (EWS) category and disadvantaged groups, due to lack of resources.

The apex court said that it is necessary for the Delhi government to come with a plan to uphold the objective of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. It has also asked the Centre to coordinate with the state government and share concurrent responsibilities for the purposes of funding for resources.

The Court said that digital divide produced indisputable consequences, as schools adapted to the virtual medium during the pandemic. The Right to Education was virtually denied to children belonging to EWS children as they could not afford computers and internet access for online classes, it added.