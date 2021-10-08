Disney‘s Pinocchio on a rebirth in Turkey? Read on …

What would it be like if something that is naturally a part of you could actually break a world record? For others, it may be an unusual sight because you have grown accustomed to that body part. Being different isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Rather, it makes a person unique. So, why not make the most of it? However, a man from Turkey discovered that his body has a very common part which is a little different than others. In fact, it may even be longer than many others.

The world’s largest nose belongs to Mehmet Özyürek, a Turkish man. He is 71 years old. The truth is that there could be others with longer noses, but they haven’t made themselves known to Guinness World Records, and certainly never made themselves available to be measured on TV. However, Özyürek did exactly this back in 2010.

In Rome, he appeared on a TV show called Lo Show Dei Record – which shouldn’t be all that hard to translate – to have his giant nose clocked by the professionals. The size of his gigantic nose was measured at 8.8 centimeters (3.46 inches), which is a record for a living person. It is not uncommon for the nose – along with ears – to continue to grow as we age, so a new measurement 11 years later would find that the record has been extended.

The longest nose on a living person measures 8.8 cm (3.46 in) from the bridge to the tip and belongs to Mehmet Özyürek (Turkey). Mehmet's magnificent nose was measured #OnThisDay in 2010 on the set of TV show @LoShowdeiRecord in Rome, Italy ??? pic.twitter.com/AYJWJ9EuM8 — #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) March 18, 2018

Believe it or not, Thomas Wedders, a circus worker in 18th-century England, had a 7.5-inch-long nose! #100BIONS pic.twitter.com/4CiONAhRuY — Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) April 8, 2019

Despite having the longest recorded nose on a living person, he may not have the longest nose in history. There have been many with longer or at least long noses much before him. One of the longest noses belonged to Thomas Wedders, if reports are to be believed. An 18th-century circus performer from Yorkshire, Thomas Wedders was also known as Thomas Wadhouse. His party trick was that his nose was allegedly absolutely huge. His fame endures even after centuries.

Wedders’ nose measured 19 centimeters or 7.5 inches. The comparison makes Zyürek’s nose look much smaller than Wadders’. A wax replica of Wadders’ head is housed at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum and a posthumous record of the World’s Largest Nose has even been awarded to him by Guinness World Records. It has been more than half a century since Wedders died in Yorkshire, but the notoriety of his famous nose lives on till this day.