Farah pens note for Gauri on her birthday, calls her ‘strongest mother this past week’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan turned a year older today but celebrations appear postponed amid Aryan Khan’s arrest for drug charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

This does not prevent celebs from showing love and support to the birthday girl, and Farah Khan Kunder is the first to do so online. Taking to her Instagram account, the ace choreographer-turned-filmmaker wrote a loving message with a throwback picture of SRK.

Gauri was described as the strongest mother by Farah and wrote, ‘The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today ??????. #throwbacklastmonth pic credit: @farahkhankunder.’ Farah Khan was pictured visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat, on Thursday night.

In the meantime, Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan has also wished her mother by sending a monochrome throwback picture of herself and her parents. The picture shows Gauri and SRK embracing each other as they are captured candidly by the camera. She wished her mother, Gauri, by captioning, ‘Happy Birthday Ma’, followed by a heart emoticon.