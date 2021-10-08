India’s Sarita Mor wins bronze medal in World Wrestling Championship

Sarita Mor of India defeated Johanna Lindborg of Sweden to earn the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship on Thursday. Sarita won the bronze medal in the 59 kg event, defeating the Swede by an 8-2 score. The reigning Asian champion became the second Indian woman to earn a medal in the World Championship. Sarita also became the sixth Indian woman to win a World Championship bronze medal.

Sarita Mor hails from Haryana’s Sonepat area, which is known for producing world-class wrestlers for the Indian national team. Sarita began wrestling in school at the age of 12. Her first passion was kabaddi, which she grew up watching and aspired to play professionally, but she lost interest owing to her coach’s strictness. Sarita works for the Indian Railways, where she was hired as a reward for her accomplishments both on the international and domestic levels. Sarita is married to Rahul Mann, a former wrestler who is also her coach.

Sarita initially gained national attention in 2017 when she earned a silver medal at the Asian Championship. After defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova, the 26-year-old took silver in the 58 kg division. She climbed up the ladder in 2020 after winning the gold medal in the 59 kg category at the Asian Championship in New Delhi, where she defeated Mongolia’s Altantsetsegiin Battsetseg. Sarita successfully defended her title in the Asian Championship in 2021, winning the gold medal for the second time. She won the gold medal in the 59 kg division after defeating Mongolia’s Baatarjavyn Shoovdor.