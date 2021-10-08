Pope Francis will not attend COP26 next month.

The Vatican City on Friday announced that its delegation to next month’s Climate Change Conference of United States (COP26) in Glasgow will be headed by the Secretary of State. This means that Pope Francis will not attend the programme in Scotland.

Earlier in July, Bishops of Scotland had announced that the Pope would attend the programme, for the opening. But the Vatican did not respond to the announcement. The local media reported that even though the Vatican did not mention whether the Pope was going or not, the announcement of delegation of Secretary of State meant that Pope Francis would not attend.