Telugu Director B Gopal wins Satyajit Ray Award

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned filmmaker Bejawada Gopal bags the fourth Satyajit Ray Award by Satyajit Ray Film Society Kerala, for his overall contribution to the Indian cinema. He was selected by a panel comprising Malayalam filmmaker Balu Kiriyath, music director Perumbavoor G Raveendranath and others.

The award in a state-based organisation named Satyajit Ray Film Society Kerala, comprises Rs 10,000 cash prize, a memento and plaque. Distinguished filmmaker and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actress Madhabi Mukherjee and producer Mohan G were the earlier recipients of the honour.

The award will be presented to him on October 13, in a function to be held in Hyderabad. B Gopal has directed 30 films Telugu films and two Hindi moves in his decades-long career. His famous movies include Bobbili Raja, Lorry Driver, State Rowdy, Assembly Rowdy,Rowdy Inspector, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Indra, Maska. He has won Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu, for the film Samarasimha Reddy.