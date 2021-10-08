United Kingdom looks to Gulf countries for trade negotiations.

United Kingdom will take its first step regarding trade negotiations on Monday with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after asking British businesses what they wish to cover in an agreement with the six-country GCC.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, British Trade Minister informed that she was targeting a deal with the GCC countries – Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – as she was looking forward to building new ties around the globe following the exit of Britain from the European Union.

Trevelyan plans to launch a 14-week consultation on Friday, to know the public interests and views of British businesses, on the characteristics of the deal. She will also meet GCC representatives in London to discuss the topic.

She said that the government wanted a modern and comprehensive agreement that would break down the trade barriers of the huge industry of food and drinks. The trade blocks in the fields such as digital trade and renewable energy would also be removed which would result in well paid jobs in all parts of the United Kingdom, Trevelyan added.

United Kingdom has not set out a timetable for negotiations. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has not implemented a deal for free trade since the year 2015.