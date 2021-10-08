Using English and Japanese, Google will train over 40 million people

The American tech giant Google announced on Thursday that it was training over 40 million people with Google Cloud skills as the pandemic had accelerated digital transformation for organizations across many industries that are facing a skills shortage. The tech giant has launched the Google Cloud Skills Boost program for online learning, skill development and certifications, which will be managed and delivered directly by Google Cloud.

The American technology company said in a statement, ‘From today, ‘Google Cloud Skills Boost’ will provide access to more than 700 hands-on classes, role-based courses, skill badges and certification resources, including 16 new learning paths, all available globally on-demand’.

As a result of Google Cloud Skills Boost, learning and professional development will be made available at an unprecedented scale. More than 90 percent of IT leaders expect to expand their cloud environments in the next several years, but more than 80 percent of those same leaders identified with a lack of skills and knowledge among their employees as holding them back.

At the launch, the content will be available in English and Japanese, with support for more languages coming soon. According to Google, we are aiming to remove barriers for businesses and drive career success for individuals using cloud computing. Users who sign up for Google Cloud Skills Boost before November 6 will receive their first month of content for free, making it easier than ever to earn a Google Cloud certification or learn a new skill.