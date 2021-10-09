51 dead, more than 69 missing in boat accident

Kinshasa: At least 51 people were dead and 69 missing or feared dead in a boat mishap on the Congo River in Democratic Republic of Congo. The rescue team had rescued 39 people. The government officials said that the number of missing is an estimate based on the capacity of the boat.

The boat which was actually nine traditional wooden canoes all tied together sank in the river due to overcrowding and bad weather.

Provincial authorities have declared three days of mourning from Monday. Boat accidents are regular incidents in DRC. In February 60 people had drowned in a boat accident. In July 2010, more than 135 people died after a boat capsized in the western province of Bandundu.