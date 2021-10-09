‘A Genre breaking collab’!: Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Aanand L Rai for ‘Action Hero’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana announces his new ‘genre breaking collaboration’ with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for an offbeat satirical action film titled ‘Action Hero’. The movie is said to feature and explore an artist’s journey, in both reel and real life. The film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer and is penned by Iyer and Neeraj Yadav, and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series along with Aanand’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The 37-year-old actor is collaborating with Rai for the third film, and expressed his excitement through social media. ‘Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab! ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero.’

In another statement, Ayushmann said, ‘I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I’m also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for’.

Ayushmann has starred in two movies in Aanand L Rai productions – ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ (2017) and ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ (2020). Both the films were rom-coms, making ‘Action Hero’ a different venture for the actor-filmmaker duo. Apart from this, Ayushmann had recently wrapped up the filming of his film ‘Doctor G’, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ directed by Abhishek Kapoor and ‘Anek’ by Anubhav Sinha.

