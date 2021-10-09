Australia reports a surge in new Covid-19 infections

Canberra: Australia is witnessing a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases, said the health officials in the country. 1,965 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths were reported in Victoria state. 580 new cases and 11 deaths were reported in New South Wales. Both the states are under strict lockdown since August.

As per the data released by the health ministry, more than 70% of the people in New South Wales are fully vaccinated. Victoria has vaccinated around 57% of its residents.

Earlier, Australian government had announced its decision to lift the 18-month long ban on international travel from next month for some states when 80% of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated. At present, 56% of Australians are fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one dose. The government has also decided to bring in 2,000 nurses and doctors from overseas over the next six months to help with the expected higher demand.